MANKATO — A driver reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit when he crashed into a pole in Mankato, picked up his bumper and drove away with sparks flying.
Wilson Isaiah Hacker, 21, of Mankato, was charged with gross misconduct DWI Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A witness reported an SUV struck a pole at Riverfront Drive and Stoltzman Road around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. The driver picked up his bumper and drove away, according to a court complaint.
A responding police officer stopped an SUV that was smoking and emitting sparks from a wheel. The officer initially could not see the driver because of the bumper that had been placed inside of the vehicle.
Wilson allegedly admitted he had just left a bar nearby. An initial breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.25 and a later test gave a reading of 0.23, the charges say. He was taken to a detox facility.
