MANKATO — A Mankato woman crashed into vehicles while driving under the influence and then assaulted and threatened to kill several police officers and hospital staff, charges say.
Cassilu Ruby Lane, 24, was charged with 11 crimes Friday in Blue Earth County District Court, including felonies for assault and threats and gross misdemeanors for DWI and obstructing the legal process.
The charging documents allege:
Lane struck two vehicles as she left the Cherry Street ramp in downtown Mankato and did not stop just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found her as she parked her car on North Fourth Street and a breathalyzer indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22.
She repeatedly banged her head against the window of a jail holding cell and fought with and kicked a jail officer in the knee as he stopped her. She continued to fight with and threatened more officers as they arrived and placed her in restraints.
She tried to kick a member of an ambulance crew before she was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Lane continued to be combative and make threats at the hospital until she was medicated.
She spat on a security guard. She punched a nurse in the arms and told the nurse she would follow her home and kill her and her family. She scratched another nurse and told her she would abduct her and sex traffic her and take her out to the desert and leave her body.
