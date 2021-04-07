MANKATO — A woman allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration four times the legal limit when she crashed into a Mankato road sign.
Kiersten Ann Helgerson, 43, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor counts of having open alcohol in a vehicle and not reporting a crash Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Two witnesses saw Helgerson hit a one-way sign at the roundabout at Adams Street and Haefner Drive Sunday afternoon.
One witness followed Helgerson to a parking lot and had to move out of the way when she backed up and nearly hit her. People then stood around her SUV to stop her from leaving.
There allegedly was a mug containing what appeared to be wine in her SUV.
A preliminary breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.30 and a second lest gave a reading of 0.32, the charges say.
