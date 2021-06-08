MANKATO — A Mankato man drove with an alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit, charges say.
Christopher John Schmitz, 55, was stopped by a Mankato police officer after turning three times without using a signal around 12:20 a.m. Monday.
Schmitz stopped in the middle of an intersection and failed field sobriety tests, according to a court complaint. A preliminary breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.32 and a later test gave a reading of 0.28, the complaint said.
Schmitz was taken to detox and was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
