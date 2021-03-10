MANKATO — A Mankato man who fled from police and drove drunk for a third time last summer likely won't spend any more time behind bars.
Jordan Christopher Knutson, 40, was sentenced to time served, community service and probation Monday in connection with a high-speed chase through Mankato.
Knutson fled an attempted stop for speeding on July 1, going up to 100 mph on Madison Avenue and 125 mph on Highway 14 before police deflated his tires with stop sticks. A breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.11, according to a court complaint.
Knutson spent five days in jail following his arrest. He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police and misdemeanor DWI and was sentenced Monday in in Blue Earth County District Court.
Knutson received a stayed prison sentence that won't be executed if he completes 10 days of community service and three years of probation.
Knutson has two prior convictions for fleeing police and two for DWI.
