MANKATO — A driver from Eagle Lake was so intoxicated an initial breathalyzer could not give a reading, charges say.
A co-worker reported Tanner Alan Wickersham, 23, came to his Mankato workplace intoxicated on Jan. 7 and then drove away. Wickersham was stopped on Highway 14 and reportedly failed field sobriety tests.
When Wickersham was given a preliminary breathalyzer the device indicated he had an alcohol content “greater than” 0.40. Officers believed the breathalyzer was malfunctioning until a later test on another device gave a reading of 0.38, charges say.
Wickersham was taken to a detox facility. He was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI on Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
