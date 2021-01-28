MANKATO — A repeat drunken driver had a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when he drove off a Mankato road, charges say.
Officers found a car stuck in the snow on the shoulder at Stadium and Stoltzman roads a little before 7 p.m. Monday, according to a court complaint.
Kyle Christopher Bischoff, 32, of Mankato, was in the backseat but a witness said he had been in the driver's seat. A bottle of whiskey was found under the driver's seat.
Bischoff was taken to a detox after a breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.30, charges say.
Bischoff was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor having an open bottle of alcohol in a vehicle.
Bischoff is on probation for a 2019 DWI conviction in Hennepin County.
