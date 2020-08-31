MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly fired a shotgun into the air while intoxicated because he was upset about an aggressive dog in his neighborhood.
Larry Edward Randall, 58, was charged with two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Mankato police officer heard gunshots while responding to a report of a dog bite Friday afternoon on West Sixth Street near Roosevelt Elementary School.
Randall reportedly admitted he shot into the air because he was frustrated about the dog, which he said has been an ongoing nuisance. The first shot was a bean bag and the second shot was a lead slug, according to the court complaint.
A breathalyzer showed Randall had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.