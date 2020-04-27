MANKATO — A woman allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit when she drove the wrong way on Highway 14.
Amy Kay Llewellyn Steen, 25, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A State Patrol trooper spotted Llewellyn Steen going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 in Mankato the night of April 1, according to a court complaint. Llewellyn Steen was going 30 mph and was slow to stop her vehicle after the trooper activated his squad lights.
Llewellyn Steen failed field sobriety tests and breathalyzers showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.33, the charges say.
