At one-fifth the size of the ever-popular Madison Lake, Duck Lake might not catch the attention of anglers choosing their next destination.
But that’s not because it has nothing to offer.
Duck has a history of providing good fishing to those who choose the little lake on the other side of town. It is managed for bluegills, black crappies, and northern pike and hosts a diverse fishery that also includes good prospects for largemouths and white crappies.
Nate Greene of Corner Bait in Madison Lake painted Duck in a good light, saying “It’s a great recreational lake for the family to go out and get some fish. They’re mainly going after panfish out there.”
The lake consistently produces quite a few bluegills and black crappies, with lower numbers of white crappies. Bluegills pulled up in lake surveys are often on the smaller side.
Crappies, on the other hand, seem to do better, with some specimens exceeding 10, and even 12 inches.
Bass anglers will find a viable population that turns out good sizes, too, according to Greene, who cited one fish over six pounds that was caught during a tournament three years ago.
Above all that, Duck’s northern pike fishery is probably its best selling point. In terms of numbers, it is best classified as “moderate,” but growth rates are fast. Genuinely big fish are routinely found by the DNR.
In 2016 and 2019, the two most recent surveys, the biggest fish were 37 and 42 inches, respectively. Overall average sizes were over 25 and 27 inches.
Waterville area fisheries supervisor Craig Soupir said Duck Lake is a great destination for pike anglers. Fast growth rates and steady recruitment through stocking make it a predictable winner year after year.
He explained that Duck’s diverse and abundant aquatic vegetation provides good habitat for pike. Because of that, his team plays to the lake’s strengths. “We’re trying to manage the fish population for the habitat.”
Duck also has an unusual feature available that enhances stocking success, Soupir said, something he called a “nursery area” connected to the lake. Fry are stocked there early in the season. The small pond is drained into the main lake after many weeks, by which time fry have grown to several inches.
When it comes time to ply the lake for pike or anything else, Greene said it’s not a complicated matter due to its shape being like “one big bowl.”
“That’s a lake that you don’t have to have a big skill set,” he said, adding “Just traditional tackle will help you catch some fish.”
Greene recommended starting shallower, perhaps around lily pads or other emergent vegetation.
If not finding many fish, he suggested working deeper into the lake, paying special attention to the 10-12 foot range.
He was quick to point out that fishing from shore is a viable option for those without a boat, especially from Hodapp Memorial Fishing Pier, installed less than three years ago.
