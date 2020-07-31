A Duluth police officer was "very fortunate" to escape serious injury when he was clipped by an impaired driver during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said.
Officer Nick Hudson had just stepped out of his squad car along East Fourth Street near the Essentia campus when he was swiped by an oncoming SUV that failed to move over. Hudson could be seen on video grasping his upper left arm in pain.
Another officer who was arriving on the scene caught up with the driver who struck Hudson. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation resulting in injury, driving while impaired and possession of fentanyl, Tusken said.
The chief wrote on Facebook that "mere inches were the difference between injury and tragedy."
To watch the video, go to www.mankatofreepress.com/multimedia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.