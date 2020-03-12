ST. PETER — The departing leader of Duluth Public Schools will be the next superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools.
Citing his experience, the St. Peter School Board unanimously chose Bill Gronseth as their next superintendent Thursday night. He was the only one of the three finalists that had experience as a superintendent.
The board is holding a special meeting Friday at which it will discuss a contract proposal.
Assuming contract negotiations are a success, Gronseth will take the helm this summer.
He is replacing Paul Peterson, who was chosen last spring to lead Mankato Area Public Schools. Former superintendent Jeff Olson returned to serve as interim superintendent for the current school year.
Gronseth has led the Duluth district since 2012. He announced a year ago he would leave Duluth when his contract expires at the end of June.
St. Peter Board Member Tracy Stuewe said she had “zero doubt” about Gronseth's qualifications but was concerned by recent controversies in the Duluth district. Other board members said they were convinced that the discord stems from dissension among the Duluth School Board members and not Gronseth's leadership.
“I'm a 100% convinced that there's no way he's the wrong choice,” said board member Jon Carlson. “We'd be lucky to have him.”
Board Chairman Ben Leonard said he heard from community members that they value equity and inclusion and Gronseth had the most proven success in that realm.
“He struck me as very genuine, caring, empathetic person that puts people first all the time,” he said.
The School Board interviewed six candidates for the position. Three of the candidates were invited back for second interviews with the board and to answer questions from community members in hour-long forums on Thursday. The other finalists were Mark Grossklaus, principal of Albert Lea High School, and Michael Neubeck, principal of Mahtomedi Middle School (north of St. Paul).
Board members said they were impressed by all of the candidates but had the most confidence in Gronseth because he has experience managing a district.
Gronseth has spent more than 20 years in the Duluth district. He previously was assistant superintendent, elementary principal, assistant high school principal and elementary teacher in the district.
When he announced his departure a year ago, Gronseth told the Duluth News Tribune a move was the “right choice for my family and me.” His wife is an administrator in the Waseca Public School District.
Duluth is a much larger district with nearly 9,000 students compared to less than 2,300 in St. Peter. But both districts have similar demographic profiles. In Duluth, 76% of students are white, 39% are low income and 19% receive special education services, according to state data. In St. Peter, students are 70% white, 37% low income and 19% special education.
Gronseth also was a finalist for the top job in the Big Lake School District northwest of the Twin Cities last month but the leader of a nearby district was chosen for that job.
