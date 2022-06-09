MANKATO — A $22 million apartment complex is moving closer to construction on the site of the dilapidated Dutler’s Bowl site along Highway 169, according to an economic development grant application for the project.
“Over the past year, we have worked on creating a redevelopment plan we feel will greatly enhance the prime corridor into the Mankato/North Mankato communities,” wrote developer David Schooff in a letter included in the application.
The project involves 78 one-bedroom apartments, 26 two-bedroom apartments and 24,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the 105-page document obtained by The Free Press that had been submitted to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development early this year. Under city policy, the application was kept private until after the process was completed — something that happened late last month when the city formally accepted a $299,000 DEED grant.
Renderings of the project included in the grant documents detail the planned four-story buildings that will replace the bowling alley, an adjacent self-serve car wash and a small industrial site west of the car wash. Each of the two new buildings will have commercial uses on the first floor with space for up to 10 small stores, offices or other businesses.
The specific tenants for the commercial spots had not been secured at the time of the application.
The apartments will be on the second, third and fourth stories of the buildings, which will be sited on the western side of the 6.1-acre property, putting them closest to Mankato’s Hiniker Pond park.
Individual apartment balconies are shown, along with shared rooftop green space and patios for tenants of the apartments, which are projected to rent for $1,300 to $1,800 a month.
Along with the two primary buildings, a 4,000-square-foot quick-service restaurant is planned for the southeast corner of the property nearest to Butterworth Street and Highway 169.
The project is a partnership of Old Town Holdings LLC, of which Schooff is the president, and Thallo Group, an offshoot of Kato Roofing, which obtained the Dutler’s Bowl site through foreclosure proceedings in 2018. The adjoining properties were obtained in subsequent years and the combined purchase price of the three parcels was nearly $1.15 million.
The DEED grant will pay half of the cost of sidewalks, utilities and demolition of the buildings, which date from the 1930s to 1984. Currently holding a combined assessed value of $1.53 million, the property will have a taxable value of just under $16.2 million when the redevelopment is completed, according to estimates from Blue Earth County. That would boost property taxes paid to the city, county and school district from less than $44,000 now to more than $351,000 after the project is completed.
City officials also expect the project to be the catalyst for a broader transformation of the not-so-attractive entrance to Mankato from the north.
“The area serves as the gateway to Mankato for many people, as it is the first area seen while heading south on Highway 169 through Mankato and to access downtown Mankato,” according to a project description by city Economic Development Specialist Courtney Kramlinger, who drafted the application.
Photos provided to DEED showed parcels overgrown with weeds, crumbling buildings and litter-strewn lots. The application listed numerous police reports involving graffiti, trespassing and illegal dumping on the properties over the course of 2021.
The former bowling alley, which was an antique mall in its final three years before falling into foreclosure, is a particular eyesore, according to Kramlinger.
“... 1247 Range Street was specifically called out by local developers and real estate professionals as being a deterrent to building new commercial development in the area because of its deteriorated conditions,” Kramlinger wrote, later adding that the apartment complex could encourage redevelopment of an even larger 15-acre site to the north that’s on the market. “Redevelopment of the site would be the catalyst to spur other redevelopment opportunities in this area and to drive additional private investment in nearby properties beginning the transformation of this prominent entrance to Mankato.”
DEED officials were apparently persuaded, agreeing to fund the entire grant request.
The project schedule, at least as of earlier this year when the DEED application was submitted, suggested that demolition of the buildings would begin in September with construction kicking off in November, exterior work completed by August 2023, and final completion by April 1, 2024.
