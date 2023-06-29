MANKATO — Developers and local officials took ceremonial swings with sledge hammers at the wall of the former, dilapidated Dutler's Bowl building along Highway 169 Thursday, a kickoff to the demolition of the building next week.
"This has been a staple in our community for 50-plus years. It's obviously seen better days," said Josh Williams, CEO of WEB Construction, which is leading the construction project that will bring a 72-unit apartment complex with commercial space on the first floor.
Dave Schooff, president of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher group, brought together the investor group that is backing the project.
"This is kind of a sad day for me because my best bowling score was in there. It was like 150," Schooff said.
North Mankato Mayor Scott Carlson said the new building will mark the transformation of the Highway169 corridor coming into Mankato and North Mankato.
"I'm excited about the redevelopment of the 169 corridor and this is a big part of it. This and then the Norwood will be the next redevelopment," Carlson said about the nearby former Norwood Inn/Best Western, which is slated to be renovated into 75 apartments and commercial space.
Schooff said the highway corridor, with a mix of abandoned buildings, former industrial sites and commercial businesses is in need of upgrading. "This is a major corridor, and it's not a good reflection of Mankato and North Mankato.
Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said the new development and others coming will be "transformative, not just for the 169 corridor but the whole area.
"It's going to provide great housing and spur other development," she said.
While the Dutler property will be done first, a second similar apartment/commercial space is planned next door where a former car wash and another building are located.
In 2027, a nearly $70 million project is slated for a reconstruction of Highway 169 in Mankato-North Mankato that includes the addition of roundabouts at Webster Avenue and North River Drive.
That project follows in-depth studies done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in conjunction with the Mankato-North Mankato Planning Organization to examine design options and preferences.
