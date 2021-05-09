The former Dutler’s Bowl and two adjacent parcels have a pair of very different faces — one looking east toward the 26,000 daily vehicles passing on Highway 169, the other looking west toward picturesque Hiniker Pond.
A tentative redevelopment plan would target both — three commercial buildings aimed at the heavy traffic on the highway and three floors of apartments atop two of the buildings to be marketed to renters intrigued by living next to a popular city park. The project is in its earliest stages but would completely transform the six-acre site if it comes to fruition.
“You have a nice park there and North Mankato’s done a lot of work on Spring Lake Park,” said David Schooff, the developer’s representative, of the possibility of combining commercial and residential uses on the sprawling patch of asphalt and aging buildings. “Sometimes you need to look at things a little differently.”
Schooff cautioned that the project is in its infancy and more details, including potential commercial tenants, won’t be forthcoming for a month or more.
“We’re not even close to anything there yet,” he said.
The brief outline of the initial plan was mentioned in a memo to the Mankato City Council as part of a city application for a $50,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to investigate whether the site has any pollution issues.
“The proposed development would include two 4-story mixed-use buildings with commercial on the first floor and 60 units of rental housing on the second, third and fourth floors,” the memo stated, noting that another 4,000-square-foot commercial building is also being contemplated.
The memo lists the developer as Thallo Group, LLC, a recently created business entity with an address of 321 Lundin Boulevard. That’s the same address as Kato Roofing, the company that gained ownership of the former Dutler’s Bowl building after previous owner Ruth Dutler failed to pay outstanding bills for repairs Kato Roofing made on the building. The planned redevelopment also includes the American Way Car Wash just south of Dutler’s and a small commercial/industrial property immediately west of the car wash.
The city of Mankato completed a redevelopment concept last year for those properties and others farther to the north, including the largely vacant 15.6-acre manufacturing complex that was once home to Year Around Cab at the southwest corner of the Highway 169-Highway 14 interchange. The city plan suggested the dilapidated properties could become an attractive gateway to the city — hosting some combination of hotels, retail stores such as a pharmacy or grocery store, apartments and pond-view restaurants.
The idea that the location would be an attractive spot for residential uses came from neighboring homeowners in lower North Mankato and nearby business owners, said Kristin Prososki, associate director of housing and economic development for the city of Mankato.
“The west side of Highway 169 really does fit well for residential because it’s a great neighborhood to live in,” Prososki said.
The need for more residential units in the community is also clear.
“We do see strong demand for housing in the Mankato market,” Prososki said. “That’s driven by very consistent growth in the community, and we’re seeing very low vacancy rates.”
Mankato becomes North Mankato just south and southwest of the redevelopment area, but North Mankato city leaders are considering a plan for a similar transformation of industrial properties along Webster Avenue into multi-family housing, along with major renovations to the former Best Western motel.
“Both communities recognize the redevelopment potential in that area — just the enhancement of the properties and adding to the businesses already there,” Prososki said.
Schooff, president of Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, cautioned that transforming the properties would also bring challenges — including building demolition costs — that will likely require additional assistance even if the DEED grant is approved this summer.
“There will be other requests beyond that to make something like that happen,” he said.
