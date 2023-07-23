MANKATO — Along with nearly $1.6 million in city tax subsidies, the redevelopers of the old Dutler’s Bowl site in Mankato are seeking more than $200,000 in assistance through a state economic development grant.
Both requests are on the City Council agenda Monday night. After a public hearing, the council is expected to approve a tax-increment financing agreement that will set aside future property taxes to help cover the cost of the construction of a 72-unit apartment building and the city expense of constructing new streets in the area.
The council also will be asked to sponsor a grant application on behalf of the project developers to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Council members previously indicated support for both. The council, acting in its role as the Mankato Economic Development Authority, instructed city staff last month to draft a final development agreement for the TIF subsidies. And it accepted in May 2022 a $299,000 grant from DEED for what was then a two-building apartment development.
Because the project is now to be constructed as a two-part phased development, that previous grant had to be relinquished. A new DEED grant application seeking $206,500 is being prepared for a single initial four-story apartment building with commercial uses on the ground floor and a rooftop patio. The investment group behind the project, led by local developer David Schooff and called Old Town Holdings, still has plans to develop a second apartment building of the same size in the future.
“The program offers grants to assist communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential, or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use,” according to a memo to the council. “Grants pay up to 50 percent of the (eligible) redevelopment costs and require a 50 percent local match.”
The private investors will cover the local match for the grant, which would be used for water and sewer connections, storm sewer work and sidewalks on the parcel that was the longtime home of Dutler’s Bowl prior to its recent demolition following several years of disuse and deterioration.
DEED has roughly $2 million in grant funding available for the program and is expected to award half of the money to the metro area and half to outstate projects when the grant recipients are announced this fall.
The local subsidies involve setting aside nearly $2.4 million in additional property taxes that will be generated by the redevelopment over the next 15 years. The site now has an assessed value of $1.15 million and pays property taxes to the city, Blue Earth County and Mankato Area Public Schools totaling just over $28,000 annually. After the apartment building is constructed and added to the tax rolls, the property is expected to be valued at $12.27 million and owe annual taxes of more than $199,000.
Under the TIF proposal, most of the additional property taxes will be set aside for 15 years to help cover the costs of the project. After 2040, all of the taxes owed by the property will once again be sent to the city, county and school district.
But during those 15 years, $1.523 million will be returned to the developers to reimburse them for eligible costs such as excavation, soil corrections and demolition related to redeveloping a blighted property. And $857,000 of those taxes will be directed to the city — mostly to cover its share of the cost of building the new Hiniker Parkway, a road to be constructed just east of Hiniker Pond Park to provide access to the development site and foster improvements to other nearby properties.
Hiniker Parkway and a new extension of West River Lane on the west side of Highway 169 are to be built in 2027 in conjunction with a $70 million makeover of Highway 169 by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. That work could spur construction of the second 72-unit apartment building on land Old Town Holdings owns closer to Butterworth Street on a site currently home to a closed car wash. The TIF district also encompasses the Coratel Inn and Suites site to the north — another potential redevelopment opportunity.
Unlike some apartment complexes supported by state and local financial assistance, the Dutler’s redevelopment project isn’t aimed at creating low-cost apartments. The 53 one-bedroom units in what is currently being called Axis Lofts are expected to rent for $1,700 a month with the remaining two-bedroom units costing $2,300.
The government support in this case is aimed at boosting the tax base and encouraging more private development in what is considered an unattractive and underused corridor.
“The Redevelopment Grant Program was established by the 1998 Legislature to incentivize the redevelopment of old industrial, residential, or commercial properties and assist private sector development with the challenges/costs these sites contain,” according to DEED.
The project, which is scheduled to break ground on Thursday, could also serve as a catalyst for the Riverside North Area Wide Plan — a 2020 Mankato planning document that aims to improve the entire sector south of Highway 14 along Highway 169 by focusing on three key spots.
“If redevelopment were to occur at all or most of the focus areas, that could create a critical mass of high-quality development that would change perceptions of the area,” according to the plan’s development overview. “It would impact the gateway view of Mankato as people enter the city under the Highway 14 interchange. It could establish a new visual quality and consistency along Highway 169. It could create the flavor of a park-oriented residential neighborhood in the interior of the study area.”
The city of North Mankato is also supporting redevelopment of some dilapidated properties within its boundaries just south of the Dutler’s site.
