LE SUEUR — An assistant Le Sueur County attorney has been charged in connection with driving drunk and refusing to take a breathalyzer.
Jason Luke Moran, 44, of Kilkenny, was arrested the early morning of June 24 in the city of Le Sueur and has since been charged with DWI and DWI-refusal.
Moran does not deny the charges.
“I went to dinner that night, consumed some alcohol, and made the bad decision of driving,” he said in a statement to The Free Press. “I fully intend to take responsibility for my actions. In 44 years of life it was the worst decision of my life, never to be repeated.”
According to the court complaint:
A witness reported a vehicle that was missing a tire being driven on the rim going about 20 mph on Highway 169.
A Le Sueur police officer found the vehicle pulled over on the highway on the north end of town. The front driver's side of the vehicle, including the wheel area, was damaged.
Moran was in the driver's seat and admitted he had been drinking. He smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and bloodshot and watery eyes.
Moran was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer.
At the Nicollet County Jail, Moran consented to a breathalyzer but reportedly provided deficient samples. He repeatedly “started and stopped blowing,” the court complaint states, leading the officer to conclude “the defendant was attempting to manipulate the test.”
Charges were not filed until July 18 as special arrangements had to be made to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
An attorney from the Scott County Attorney's Office is prosecuting Moran's case. William Strait has been appointed "special assistant Le Sueur city attorney."
A special judge also has been appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court's chief justice. Jeffrey Kritzer, a judge in the 3rd Judicial District, will hear Moran's case.
Moran will make his first court appearance next month.
Moran, who has been licensed to practice law since 2001, is still prosecuting cases for the County Attorney's Office.
