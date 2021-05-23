Earlier in my career, being able to interview someone who turned 100 years old was a rarity.
It’s still a milestone, but the number of people who live to 100 and beyond is no longer the oddity it once was.
The Free Press and other media are now more likely to feature someone celebrating their 105th-or-beyond birthday, like Erna Zahn, of New Ulm, the 10th oldest resident in the nation. We featured her in the paper this spring when she celebrated her 113th birthday with pie in Sleepy Eye.
There are more than 80,000 centenarians in the country today, a number that’s quadrupled since 1950 and is expected to reach nearly 400,000 in a couple of decades.
I always look for the same nugget in those stories — when the honored centenarian gives his or her secret to a very long life.
The answers are often what you’d expect and things researchers attribute to living to a very old age: optimistic outlook, strong spiritual and family bonds, hard work.
But it’s the other lifestyle tips we most enjoy reading about.
Many an aged honoree swears their nightly shot of fine bourbon, scotch or glass of wine is the trick. It’s the kind of advice people love to hear.
Your doctor will harp on you about your poor diet, lack of exercise and pipe smoking, but here’s an in-the-flesh 104-year-old confirming the Fountain of Youth comes out of a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label.
Equally enjoyable tips are from the little old ladies who swear plenty of ice cream and chocolate are the key.
When Ruth Benjamin, of Illinois, hit 109, she told local media her key to a long life was eating bacon and potatoes — every single day. I love Ruth.
My new favorite tip for long life was found in an Associated Press brief in The Free Press recently. Australia’s oldest-ever man said one of the secrets to him making it to 111 is eating chicken brains.
“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” he said in way of explanation. “There’s only one little bite,” he added helpfully.
Longer life expectancy is a wonderful part about living at this time. Since the late 1800s life expectancy has doubled to about 80, and making it to the late 80s into your hundreds is a common expectation for many.
That reality has, for the first time, brought up a question previous generations wouldn’t have pondered: Do you want to live that long?
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, famed bioethicist and adviser to presidents, brought the paradox of most people saying they want to live to 100 and the reality for most of living that long.
The good doctor in 2014 wrote the essay “Why I Hope to Die at 75.” The concept caused a stir, but he argued that people complete their most meaningful years before age 75 and that for about half the population physical function crumbles at age 80 or so as does mental ability.
And the ethicist side of him reasonably argues that instead of all the scientific and financial resources going into extending life ever further, society should instead work to ensure everyone can live to 75.
The doctor is now 63 years old. Whether he will be having a change of heart in the next decade or so is unknown. I know someone who in the past said he really didn’t want to live beyond his late 80s. When he turned 90, he said he’d kind of like to see if he can make it to 100.
While we all like to latch on to the tips for long life that we like, we all know what mostly accounts for it: good genes, great immune systems, eating right, exercising enough, not doing too much of the things we know we shouldn’t, and just being lucky.
Now we just have to deal with the uncomfortable thoughts of how long we want to go.
Our practical side may say not too long. Maybe we’ll pick a specific age. But if you pick a number — and you’re still around when that point comes — you may well want to do a reassessment.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
