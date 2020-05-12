A former Greater Mankato Convention and Visitors Bureau vice president has been named president and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest.
Sara Dziuk's duties are effective July 1. She was selected by the organization’s board following a search to replace Gina Blayney, who is retiring.
Dziuk previously served the organization as a senior leader. Prior to joining the Junior Achievement team in 2007, she served on the Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest Advisory Board in Mankato.
She received an MBA from Minnesota State University and a bachelor’s degree in management from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Dziuk, of Apple Valley, most recently served as the chief advancement officer for College Possible.
JA of the Upper Midwest serves students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin, teaching financial literacy and career readiness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.