The first time Becky Fjelland Brooks rode an e-bike, she cried.
It’s when this avid local athlete knew she could keep exercising, after having had open heart surgery and being told by her cardiologist that no rigorous activity was allowed for her going forward.
“The first time I rode it, I just started weeping,” she said. “I was so happy I could do this again.”
E-bikes have been hot for a while now, and the surge continues, retailers say. Inventory, however, remains unaffected, with as many bikes as people want seemingly available for sale.
“They are very popular,” said Jon Andersen of Nicollet Bike & Ski in Old Town Mankato. “It’s been an incredible surge this year. It’s been growing, and I would say that this year the growth has been beyond exponential. We went from selling about one a day to selling four or five a day.”
“We are seeing a pretty good uptick, and within a few years, we’ll see that they will be 50/50 compared with non e-bikes,” said Jim Penkert of Scheels in Mankato.
The phone has been ringing off the hook at Nicollet Bike with callers querying about the new electric bike rebate program that takes effect July 1, 2024, Andersen said. It’s a maximum $1,500 credit.
The rebate is available until June 30, 2026, and there’s $4 million appropriated for fiscal year 2024, with $2 million to be used in each of the 2024 and 2025 calendar years, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
For some riders, like Brooks, e-bikes make exercise accessible after it has been out of reach.
“It just allows more people to get out and ride,” Penkert said. “I’ve heard comments from customers who said without pedal assist, they wouldn’t be able to ride a bike.”
“There’s a stigma among people who are serious cyclists that an e-bike means they’re giving up,” Brooks said. “My bike doesn’t even look like an e-bike. I don’t think I’m compromising my pride. It changed my life to be able to ride again with my friends.”
Andersen said initially retailers thought e-bike sales were a baby boomer-inspired surge but came to realize it isn’t only the older generation investing in these bikes.
“Younger people are making a conscious decision to ride a bike and cut down on car usage,” he said. “Eighty percent of our trips are within five miles of our home.”
He said the best sales pitch he can make is to get an interested person on an e-bike. That worked for Brooks, she said, and it works for other people as well, Andersen said.
“The best way to find out about them is if you go and ride them here in Mankato,” he said. “Go to the biggest hill in town and you won’t breathe any harder than we are right now. Go 20 feet up a steep hill and you’ll be giggling. All the things you liked about cycling will still be there, and the things you don’t like about it — like windy days and big hills — this just takes that away.”
For Brooks, it’s comforting to have discovered she can still exercise, just not as aggressively as she has in the past with marathon running and then, after a knee injury, cycling. To upgrade to an e-bike, she traded in her road bike at Nicollet Bike during the summer of 2022.
“I pretty much thought I never could ride seriously again,” she said. “I finally gave in, and when I went for my first ride, I started crying. Yes, I can do this again. I said, ‘Please order me one.’”
E-bikes range in price from $1,800 to $8,000 at Nicollet. At Scheels the prices range from $1,899 to $5,000, Penkert said.
Jodi Erickson, of North Mankato, was anti e-bike until she rode her mother’s, which she promptly made her own and never looked back. Erickson said she uses her e-bike for transportation versus recreation, going to work on it and to the grocery store.
Others, like her mother, are recreational riders, but not Erickson.
“I was so against it,” she said of e-bikes. “I understood what it did for my mother, but I didn’t want to be put into that class. I thought it was for older people, but it has really altered and changed. Now I believe everybody should have an e-bike. It can fit in your life however you need it. My other bikes tend to just sit in the garage. I use my e-bike every day.”
