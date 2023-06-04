Mark McMillen says he and other bar owners, as well as local nonprofits that rely on charitable gambling, will be hammered by a last-minute law change that will restrict the popular electronic pull tabs.
“I’m one of them that certainly will be heavily affected,” said the owner of Mac’s Green Mill Bar in Le Sueur.
He predicts the restrictions that are coming on the electronic games will reduce his business by $2,000 to $3,000 a month or more as customers visit less frequently.
“My small business, since I’ve owned it since 2001, I’ve donated just short of $800,000.” He said a majority of that charitable gambling money from his bar was generated by electronic pull tabs rather than paper tabs.
McMillen said if his business is reduced by as much as he expects when the law kicks in late next year, it will not just hurt his income but his employees’ wages as well. He said he makes sure that the added revenue the bar takes in because customers come in to do pull tabs is shared with his employees, allowing him to pay them far above the minimum wage that many servers and bartenders in the industry make.
“I’m going to lose $30,000 to $40,000 a year. What am I going to do — lay them off and try to hire people back at minimum wage?”
Games ruled illegal
Electronic pull tabs were legalized in 2012 as a way to pay for part of the Vikings stadium. They generate more than $2 billion in revenue a year, surpassing paper pull tabs, paying off the stadium early and filling state tax coffers with money.
But the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community sued, saying the electronic games mimic the slot machines in tribal casinos, something they said violates the gaming agreements between the tribes and the state.
An administrative law judge initially ruled the games didn’t violate the agreement.
But the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled recently that the games were a violation of the agreement, siding with the tribes.
The court said an “open-all” function on the electronic iPads in bars mimics slot machines. The user hits one button and rows of pull tabs open. Sounds and animated characters add to the excitement of the open-all feature and players can win bonus rounds.
Late in the legislative session that ended May 22, a provision was included in the massive tax bill that phases out the open-all or similar features at the end of 2024 and immediately prohibits any new games from being rolled out.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said the legislation includes provisions aimed at holding charities harmless.
“There are two changes that benefit charities that hopefully will help make this a wash for charitable revenues.”
He said one change reduces the tax rate for charitable organizations, which will mean the state’s charities will pay $61 million less in taxes.
The other change puts a cap on how much the electronic gaming companies can charge charities to provide the electronic devices and software support.
“Those two things roughly equal the decline in average charitable gambling,” Frentz said. Those changes take effect immediately.
He said the legislation also delayed the end of the open-all features until December 2024. “So they can continue using the games that violate the agreement for another year and a half, but they get the benefit of the two changes immediately,” he said.
“The charitable organizations were front and center as the Legislature worked through this,” Frentz said.
But for McMillen and other bars that draw customers with electronic pull tabs, he sees a bleak future.
He said that if electronic devices continue to be offered but don’t have all the bells and whistles that come with the open-all option, people will not want to play them.
“What I understand is it will literally be a picture of a pull-tab and you’ll touch the screen three times to open three windows, with no sound, no animation, no bonus, no extended play, which are all the features that attract players,” McMillen said.
He said the current electronic pull tabs have generated more money for charities and more customers for small businesses.
“They’ve been a blessing for bars.”
Charities concerned
While all the details of the massive tax bill are still trickling out, nonprofits are worried the e-tab changes will hurt their ability to do their missions.
“It’s pretty sad news for us because a lot of revenue comes through electronic pull tabs,” said Kelli Bohm, president of the Mankato Area Hockey Association.
“We end up with more than $100,000 for the association, so it’s a substantial amount,” she said.
“We haven’t had a board meeting since that decision, so we haven’t looked at alternatives. But there aren’t a lot of alternatives.”
She said trying to do more paper pull tabs for charitable gambling isn’t likely to raise nearly as much money, and it’s harder on bars because they need more staff to handle the paper tabs rather than just handing a device to a customer.
MAHA Gambling Manager Darla Guritz said another hitch that might arise is that the companies that produce the electronic devices might simply pull out of Minnesota rather than offering scaled-back versions that won’t be as profitable for them.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” Guritz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.