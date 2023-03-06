Several advocates joined together at the Capitol Monday to sound off on the future of electronic pull-tabs, as they said discussions continue on whether or not to scale them back.
E-tabs were first legalized in Minnesota in 2012 to help pay for U.S. Bank Stadium but have since become a way for organizations such as local youth sporting groups, like the Mankato Area Hockey Association, to bring in revenue.
MAHA President Adam Arnoldy said around 75% of their revenue comes from e-tabs.
MAHA brought in $754,480 from e-tabs in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the Minnesota Gambling Control Board.
It's money that Arnoldy said helps offset costs as their membership grows.
"We've started to take up more of that ice time, and obviously with more of that ice time comes more cost. Basically for us, we're using that gambling money as a way to help offset the ice cost without having to significantly increase our fees to our families," he said.
While there are no bills that look to scale back e-tabs at the moment, American Legion Department of Minnesota Communications Director Tim Engstrom said his group and the Allied Charities of Minnesota, who ran Monday's press conference, wanted to make their voices heard now.
"We feel that e-tabs are crucial. They help us with the rising costs of not only running charitable gambling operations, but for the places that receive our donations," Engstrom said.
The press conference comes as the Minnesota Court of Appeals found that the Minnesota Gambling Control Board improperly allowed certain e-tab functions that look like slot machines, siding with state Native American tribes.
The result of the ruling could cut into e-tab revenues for charitable groups if the Legislature changes the law or if the ruling is appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Engstrom said the ruling was not a motivator for holding the press conference, adding that it was mostly about preventing e-tabs from being scaled back.
North Mankato DFLer Sen. Nick Frentz said he would consider different factors when looking at any legislative action on the topic.
"We don't want to do anything which violates promises or agreements with the tribes, and we don't want to do things that reduce the revenue to our charitable organizations," he said.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, Madison Lake, didn't comment on the ruling, but did say he's in favor of e-tabs, adding that they bring local benefits.
"Without that, we are going to be missing that part of the local community, especially for the smaller towns in southern Minnesota," he said.
