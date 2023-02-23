MANKATO — Despite high inflation and a tight labor market, Mankato will be getting one service this year without paying a premium.
City leaders and Carr’s Tree Service have agreed to continue their tree-trimming and tree-removal contract at the same rate as in 2021 and 2022.
Justin Lundborg, natural resources specialist for the city, said he wasn’t surprised to see both sides move forward with the optional third year of the contract.
“It’s pretty typical for contracts to continue (through the option years) if everything’s going well,” Lundborg said.
Even at the same rate, the deal is a growing one for Carr’s Tree Service as Mankato prepares for an emerald ash borer infestation.
The contract paid Carr’s just under $126,000 in 2021. With emerald ash borer appearing on all sides of Mankato, the city began preemptively removing more than 200 ash trees last year, and Carr’s did an additional $110,000 of work beyond the previous year’s total.
The city is estimating the 2023 contract will pay $222,000.
The contract involves routine trimming of about a fifth of the city each year. This year, it will be a payment of $97,000 to spruce up the trees in Zone 3 and Zone 7. The former is north of Madison Avenue and south of Highway 14, largely the neighborhoods around Franklin Rogers Park and the River Hills Mall. The latter is between Glenwood Avenue and Stadium Road near Minnesota State University.
The remainder of the contract is determined primarily by the number of trees that need to be removed because of storm damage, street construction and — increasingly — preemptive removal to address the looming impact of the emerald ash borer’s arrival. Carr’s charges an escalating rate based on trunk diameter, ranging from $18 for trees with a 5-inch or smaller trunk to $1,900 for a tree that’s 51 inches thick or more. The contract also provides for hourly payments for crews and equipment called out for emergency tree cleanup.
The verification that the emerald ash borer had reached the community, something that occurred in Mankato in December and in North Mankato this week, shouldn’t have much of an impact on the 2023 workload because it typically takes a handful of years for the ash-killing invasive species to spread broadly.
“The recent detection won’t really affect what we’re doing at all,” Lundborg said, predicting few ash trees will die initially. “I anticipate that being a fairly low number these first two years.”
But EAB have been relentless in their methodical devastation of ash trees across the eastern half of North America, and they are expected to ultimately kill nearly all ash trees in Mankato. Rather than wait for that potentially overwhelming event later in the decade, the city is proactively removing 200 to 250 ash from boulevards and parks each year.
Mankato has roughly 2,500 ash trees on boulevards, in parks and on other landscaped municipal property. Many times that number exist in natural areas, such as ravines and hillsides, and on private property.
