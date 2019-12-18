EAGLE LAKE — Eagle Lake Mayor Tim Auringer said the residents spoke and the City Council listened.
"It was government working the way people expect it to," Auringer said of the city's decision to drop discussions about restructuring the police department, including doing away with the chief position and contracting with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department for administrative support.
The discussion came up after some residents and the police department sought to have more police coverage in the community of 3,000 just east of Mankato.
City officials determined it wouldn’t be financially feasible to hire a new officer while retaining the city police chief position. Not counting the chief, the department has two full-time and three part-time officers.
Under the proposed restructuring plan, the city would have contracted with the sheriff’s department to handle administrative duties for the police department. Current Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp would have transitioned into the third full-time officer position.
But Auringer said that while residents may want more coverage, they weren't in favor of upending the existing police department structure.
"We had 20 or 30 people attend two meetings where it was discussed. There was quite a lot of conversation. And there was a petition that went around with a lot of names on it," he said.
"It was apparent that the public was really not in favor of this method. So the proposal was withdrawn."
He said there are no plans at the time for further discussions about restructuring or adding an officer.
