EAGLE LAKE — The Eagle Lake City Council held a special meeting Monday night but did not make a decision on restructuring the city’s police department.
City leaders are considering eliminating the police chief position and instead contracting with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office for administrative services. That would allow the city to add a third full-time patrol officer position at minimal added net cost.
After nearly two hours of public input and council discussion, Mayor Tim Auringer said the council decided to table a vote for further study. Based on the feedback, Auringer said the council also will look into other options for cost-effectively enhancing service without eliminating the chief position and maintaining maximum local control.
No time line for a decision was set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.