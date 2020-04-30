EAGLE LAKE — The Eagle Lake City Council on Thursday postponed a decision on whether a further environmental review is needed for a proposed motorsports park project.
The city now has until May 28 to gather more information on noise mitigation, stormwater management and other considerations.
The Mankato Motorsports Park project would add a driving course and amenities for auto enthusiasts to a 230-acre property north of Highway 14 in the city.
The public comment period on the city’s initial environmental assessment ended on April 1, drawing feedback from several state and county agencies and 13 members of the general public. The Council had until Thursday’s special meeting to decide whether the project needed a deeper environmental impact review, but the extension gives the city more time to respond to questions raised during the comment period.
Council members noted the city and its third-party reviewer, Houston Engineering, had to respond to a substantial amount of questions submitted during the comment period. One major question was about noise levels at the proposed park, which a consultant for the project addressed during the meeting.
Matt Daly of Crow River Financial, who’s been working with project founder Brad Bass of Bradford Development on the proposal, said the two have offered to form a sound committee to monitor noise levels at the track. The committee could consist of track members, the general public and city representatives, and would report to the city.
Daly touted the project as a job creator for the city. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic being a tough time for developers, he said Bass remains fully intent on building the track.
“Brad is absolutely steadfast in his resolve to complete this project,” Daly said. “He believes in it.”
Along with the track, the project includes adding a clubhouse and garage condos where course members would store their vehicles. The project doesn’t include spectator space.
While waiting for the go-ahead from the city, Daly said the developers are putting the finishing touches on the track and condo designs.
“It’s a track that everyone is going to be proud of,” he said.
Nearby residents started an online petition in 2019 to oppose the project based on noise, traffic, environmental and other concerns. The petition had 122 signatures as of Thursday.
One of the main opponents, Mike Guentzel, stressed the need for further environmental review during the special meeting’s comment period. He and his wife, Erin, who started the petition, have a Madison Lake address but live about a half-mile north of the proposed site.
On the petition's webpage, Erin shared a description of the 16 pages of comments she submitted during the public comment period. Her concerns ranged from inconsistent project descriptions to insufficient noise studies to questions about gasoline storage.
Council members indicated the sound committee would be a good way to address one of the biggest concerns raised by the public. They were unanimous in voting for the extension.
“We want all the information we can to make an informed decision,” said Mayor Tim Auringer.
The Council will decide its next steps for the project at a 6 p.m. special meeting on May 28.
