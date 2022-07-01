EAGLE LAKE — An improved intersection at the “Casey’s corner” on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake — the second attempt in six years to reduce crashes at a problematic junction — is set to open today.
Construction of a J-turn, also known as a restricted crossing U-turn, at Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56 was nearing completion Thursday with lane restrictions about to be removed.
Work on the $1.19 million project, which also included minor improvements at Highway 14’s intersections with LeRay and Parkway avenues in Eagle Lake, began May 16.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation made $2.1 million in safety improvements at all three Eagle Lake intersections in 2016, including a J-turn at Parkway Avenue and a three-quarters intersection at LeRay Avenue, eliminating left turns from LeRay onto the highway. The fixes at Parkway and LeRay worked well, with crash rates declining substantially.
At County Road 56 — where a 1,500-foot acceleration lane was added for drivers traveling from the county road to westbound Highway 14 — the high number of crashes continued, including fatal and serious injury collisions.
Most of the continuing problem involved those County Road 56 drivers attempting to turn left on Highway 14 and colliding with eastbound Highway 14 traffic. The current J-turn project eliminates those direct left turns by forcing drivers looking to go west on Highway 14 from County Road 56 to first head east before making a U-turn at a designated spot a few hundred feet down the highway.
Studies show a 70 percent reduction in fatalities and a 42 percent reduction in injury crashes where J-turns are used, according to MnDOT. They can also be constructed more quickly than a full interchange and more cheaply than either an interchange or a stoplight intersection.
Drivers looking for a primer on how the intersections work can visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/roadwork/rci/
When MnDOT was exploring options for improving the intersection in 2020, the J-turn wasn’t particularly popular — garnering just 44% support from 246 survey respondents. But the idea was less unpopular than two others — a right-in/right-out intersection (23% support) and a three-quarters access intersection (32%).
“This was not a perfect answer to this intersection, but it is probably the best answer at this point in time,” said county Commissioner Kip Bruender in November 2020. He represents Eagle Lake on the County Board.
While some Eagle Lake residents wished that MnDOT would opt for a freeway-style interchange, the agency said there’s not enough available land because of development and the nearby lake to construct an overpass with entrance and exit ramps.
