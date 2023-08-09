EAGLE LAKE — City officials have lifted a boil water advisory for Eagle Lake residents.
The advisory had been issued Monday evening after a power outage resulted in a loss of pressure in the town's water distribution system.
Once power was restored Monday night, Eagle Lake Public Works increased the chlorine feed, flushed the distribution system and tested for total coliform bacteria and chlorine residual.
Results from Wednesday morning's test indicate the town's water is again safe for drinking.
