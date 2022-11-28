MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man faces four gross misdemeanor charges after being accused of secretly recording women at a Mankato hotel.
William Kyle Roberts, 32, was charged last week in Blue Earth County District Court. The four gross misdemeanors are related to using a recording device with the intent to intrude on privacy.
Police say Roberts filmed four women without their consent, three of them on Jan. 18 or 19 and one of them on Sept. 20, 2021. The incidents reportedly occurred at 1731 Premier Drive, the address for Motel 6 in Mankato.
The videos were all filmed in bathrooms, according to a criminal complaint.
A detective reported security footage showed Roberts going into the hotel rooms before the women arrived. In January, he reportedly came into the room with a black object in his hand, left the room without the object, then went into an employee only room.
Once the women left the room, police say Roberts re-entered the room and was seen interacting with his phone upon exiting.
In the September incident, the detective reported Roberts was again seen carrying objects into the room and exiting without the objects. At one point he brought a stepladder into the room hours before the women arrived, according to the complaint.
The complaint states footage found on Roberts' phone showed the same women seen in the hotel's security footage.
