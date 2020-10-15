EAGLE LAKE — An Eagle Lake man who was accused of sexual misconduct with a boy this summer now also is accused of abusing a girl.

Jacob Allen Collier, 31, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

In late September, a 6-year-old girl told authorities Collier rubbed ointment on her genitals and made her rub lotion on his, according to a court complaint.

In July, Collier allegedly admitted on multiple occasions he gave a 10-year-old boy marijuana and they masturbated while watching pornography together.

