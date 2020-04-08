MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man allegedly drove drunk again after he assaulted a man he knows.
Blue Earth sheriff's deputies were called Monday night to a residence outside of Mankato where a man said he was attacked by Josh Allen Riewe, 41. The complainant said Riewe choked him twice during an argument.
Riewe then allegedly charged at the complainant with a shovel. The complainant said he was able to wrestle the shovel away, and Riewe drove off.
A North Mankato police officer located and stopped Riewe. A breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.16, according to a court complaint.
Riewe was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assault, felony threats, felony DWI and gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation.
Riewe has three prior DWI convictions and a prior assault conviction.
