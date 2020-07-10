EAGLE LAKE — An Eagle Lake man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 10-year-old and giving the boy marijuana.
Jacob Allen Collier, 31, was charged with felony soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct and child neglect Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A boy told authorities Collier gave him marijuana on five occasions. The boy also said Collier showed him a pornographic video, according to a court complaint.
Collier reportedly confirmed the boy's account and added that they had twice masturbated in the same room together while watching pornography. He reportedly said he had hoped the marijuana would help the boy's behavioral issues and he was trying to help the boy cope with his sexual urges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.