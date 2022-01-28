COURTLAND — A 39-year-old Eagle Lake man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Courtland.
Joshua James Staats Norton was driving a westbound 2015 Dodge Durango on Highway 14 at 8:14 a.m. when he stopped the SUV to allow a vehicle ahead of him to turn left and a westbound 2002 Dodge Intrepid struck the Durango, the State Patrol said.
Norton was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in New Ulm.
The driver of the Intrepid, Alix Marie Hansen Reding, 26, of Morgan, and Norton's 15-year-old male passenger were not injured, the patrol said.
