EAGLE LAKE — After four years of planning, studies and a lawsuit by a citizens group, a proposed motorsport complex got over a big hurdle Monday night when the Eagle Lake City Council voted to let the project move forward without a more detailed study.
But the project still needs to secure a variety of permits, including one from the Department of Natural Resources.
Brad Bass of Bradford Development hopes to build an approximately three-mile driving track, a clubhouse and 104 car condos, surrounded by an earthen berm topped with a noise-barrier wall. The track would not be for races, but for people to drive their high-performance cars on the track. No spaces for spectators are proposed.
The "auto condos" could be purchased by members so they could house cars and enjoy a small rooftop living area.
The complex would be the only one of its kind for Minnesota car enthusiasts outside of Brainerd, according to Bradford.
The motorsports complex was first proposed in late 2018, with the developer looking at a site near the Mankato Regional Airport.
In summer of 2019, Bradford shifted to focusing on a 240-acre site of farmland along Highway 14, on the north edge of Eagle Lake and along the east side of the shallow lake just north of the highway. If the plan comes together, the land will be annexed into the city.
In 2020, the City Council accepted an Environmental Assessment Worksheet prepared by Bradford for the project. The council decided a much more detailed Environment Impact Statement, or EIS, was not needed
But a citizens group opposed to the project filed suit, saying the city should have required the developer to do an EIS.
In April 2021 the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the city erred in not requiring a review of how the complex could affect wildlife or its effects on climate change. But the ruling did not say the city should have required an EIS, and Bradford has since worked on completing the wildlife and climate change studies.
Engineers from Bolton & Menk, which has handled the planning and studies for Bradford, told the council they believe they have now responded to all the wildlife and climate concerns and said they didn't believe requiring a more detailed EIS was justified.
Bolton and Menk's studies show the CO2 emissions from the high-performance cars using the course would produce about 0.3 tons of CO2 per hour compared to Highway 14 traffic producing about 9.5 tons of CO2 each hour.
Mayor Tim Auringer said most of the additional 124 public comments that have been sent in recently were about concerns with potential noise levels.
Bradford's team said modeling shows that with the noise barriers and other mitigation, the noise levels will not be too high to seriously impact wildlife on or near the lake or residents across Highway 14. They noted that semi and other traffic on Highway 14 already produces considerable noise that is tolerated by ducks, geese and other animals on and near the lake.
Engineers said that in an average hour 63 decibels of noise reach the lake from nearby Highway 14 and modeling showed the cars on the motorsports track would add only about 0.5 additional decibels each hour it is operating.
Mike Guentzel, who farms near Eagle Lake, spoke for the citizens group, arguing the council doesn't have all the information it needs and encouraged them to require the EIS.
He said comments submitted on the project by the DNR show they have concerns about the project's impact on wildlife.
In the end, the five-member council voted unanimously to not require an EIS.
Auringer and other council members said they did not believe they would learn anything more from an EIS than they already have from all the previous studies. And they noted that the motorsport project will have to get a permit from the DNR and the agency can require more study on effects on wildlife before they issue a permit.
