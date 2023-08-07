EAGLE LAKE — Eagle Lake residents have been told to boil their water before they drink, brush teeth, or cook with tap water.
The city's water may be contaminated due to a loss of pressure as a result of an unexpected power outage on Monday. The water tower was offline Monday night due to maintenance and the water system was relying on well pressure. The lack of pressure may have allowed contaminants into the city's water distribution system.
Once power is restored to the well, water users will need to boil water before drinking or food preparation to avoid getting sick, according to a press release from the city.
The city will let residents know when tests show the water is safe to drink without boiling.
People should bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute.
After pressure is restored and the boil advisory is lifted, it’s recommended that people flush their building's plumbing systems.
Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms including bacteria, viruses and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.
