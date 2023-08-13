EAGLE LAKE — A comprehensive study could be underway next year to determine, among other things, whether Eagle Lake needs a freeway-style interchange with Highway 14.
High crash rates and other safety concerns have prompted several attempts by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve Highway 14 intersections serving the town of 3,297, which has seen its population rise 80% since 2000. But the fixes — ranging from an acceleration lane to J-turns — resulted in less-than-universal satisfaction from drivers on the highway and residents of the community.
Now Eagle Lake is asking the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization to approve a corridor study that would scrutinize the performance of Highway 14 and its intersections from Blue Earth County Road 12 on Mankato’s east side to Highway 60 east of Eagle Lake.
The Eagle Lake City Council has officially requested the study, which would encompass a 5.25-mile section of the highway and could take as long as 18 months to complete. Costing an estimated $300,000, the study would be one of the most expensive MAPO has conducted. By comparison, a study of a nine-mile segment of Highway 169 through Mankato-North Mankato was projected to cost $197,000 when that two-year project was being planned in 2019.
“The purpose of the study is to provide study partners — the city of Eagle Lake, Blue Earth County, MnDOT District 7, MAPO — a systematic understanding of travel patterns and highway performance in the present and future as Eagle Lake and the surrounding areas continue to develop,” said City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland. “Gathered information will then be used to help identify which safety improvements could be pursued, both in the near and long term.”
The county and MnDOT provided Eagle Lake with letters of support for their request to MAPO, and the MAPO Board of Trustees — made up of an elected official from the cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake and from the counties of Blue Earth and Nicollet, along with a single representative for five nearby townships — is expected to approve the request in September.
The letter from Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges specifically calls for the study to consider “a grade-separated intersection in Eagle Lake” — the technical term for a freeway-style design with an overpass or underpass and ramps.
MnDOT’s previous attempts to improve the intersections relied on less expensive at-grade improvements, which were followed by complaints from some Eagle Lake residents who insist that a grade-separated interchange is the only acceptable fix.
Eagle Lake’s application doesn’t specifically mention an interchange but asks that the study “develop alternatives for improved safety conditions while maintaining access points and ensuring economic vitality.”
“We seek a transportation system within this area that focuses on access and reliability, economic vitality and safety,” the application states.
MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7 has made attempts to provide that for nearly a decade, seeking statewide safety grants in 2014 that ultimately led to a year of study and public outreach before construction commenced in 2016 on $2.3 million in improvements for Eagle Lake’s three Highway 14 intersections.
The central intersection was changed to prohibit certain left turns, and the eastern intersection with Blue Earth County Road 17 received a J-turn. Both of those were deemed successful based on crash-rate comparisons.
But the changes to the intersection with County Road 56 on Eagle Lake’s west side — commonly called “the Casey’s corner” — didn’t work as expected. The modifications, which included a lengthy acceleration lane for County Road 56 drivers turning left onto westbound Highway 14 to Mankato, actually increased both the frequency and severity of crashes.
In 2022, a $1.2 million project made another attempt at improvement — converting the Casey’s corner to a J-turn — but the new layout still generates complaints.
While that intersection is a focus of calls for a major interchange, the presence of wetlands just north of the highway and development to the south — including the Casey’s store — leave little room for ramps and overpasses. MnDOT officials also have previously noted that an interchange exists at County Road 12 just 1.5 miles to the east.
One option that might be considered would be adding an interchange at the junction with Highway 60. That has been mentioned in a very preliminary way at past Blue Earth County Board meetings, where long-range transportation planning included the possibility of extending County Road 90 around the southern and eastern sides of Eagle Lake and tying it into Highway 14 at Highway 60.
County Road 90 already serves as a southern bypass around Mankato, running nearly 12 miles from Highway 169/60 southwest of the city to Highway 83 on the southeast side. Extending it all the way to the 14/60 intersection would be complex and expensive, however, requiring more than four miles of additional roadway and a new bridge over the Le Sueur River.
There appears to be specific interest, though, in the Highway 60 junction among those seeking the corridor study.
Normally, a MAPO study could not include the Highway 60 intersection because it sits a mile outside the eastern boundary of MAPO’s area of jurisdiction. But both Eagle Lake’s application and the letter of support from MnDOT note the agency’s pledge to fill the financing gap if the MAPO board approves funds for the rest of the study.
“MnDOT intends to provide funding support, recognizing that some of this corridor is outside of the MAPO planning boundary,” the letter states.
The agency, when previously responding to calls for even more investment in Eagle Lake, had noted that the sprawling District 7 has numerous other communities seeking safety improvements and a limited amount of money to address them. MnDOT’s willingness to support the corridor study doesn’t necessarily mean recommended changes to the highway and its intersections will immediately follow. Instead, the study would gather information, public input and options to help guide designs whenever work occurs in the future.
“The study will evaluate traffic along the corridor, including each of the intersections, consider future growth of the area, and ultimately inform improvement options,” said District 7 Planning Director Sam Parker in response to a question about the motivation for supporting the study.
