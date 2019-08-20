MANKATO — An Eagle Lake vineyard has plans to expand into a winery over the next few years.
The Blue Earth County Board approved a conditional-use permit Tuesday for Gary and Nicole Hager, owners of the 9 Mile Corner Vineyard, who hope to open the winery in 2021.
"We're still working on all the permits," Gary Hager said after the County Board's decision.
The Hagers have run a six-acre vineyard since 2010, but recently stepped up their plans to open a winery. They already have a production building to make wine and plan to transform a farmhouse on the property into a tasting and sales room.
Thus far, the Hagers do not plan to make food on-site but may allow an occasional food truck on the property, according to their permit application. They also envision live music at times and weekend hours, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Gary Hager said the winery would likely be open in the fall on a limited basis during its first year as he and his wife establish an inventory. The Hagers will start making wine this fall; they anticipate white wines will be ready before red varieties.
9 Mile Corner has grown from two University of Minnesota-developed grape varieties to seven, and the Hagers recently acquired a two-acre vineyard north of Waterville. They plan to sell on- and off-sale wine, as well as on-sale beer.
The Hagers will join five wineries in the region, which commissioners noted has become a booming local industry.
"I was on when we did the first winery in Blue Earth County," Commissioner Colleen Landkamer said. "We all kind of thought, 'Boy, a winery, that's interesting,' and now look at it. This is wonderful diversification too."
