EAGLE LAKE — A woman allegedly fought with and spit on a police officer who came to check on a report of a disturbance at her Eagle Lake residence.
An Eagle Lake officer responded and heard a woman screaming around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Teresa Marie-Ruiz Stanley, 29, told the officer she was “very drunk and just mad.”
She said she was home alone with a baby and became confrontational when the officer asked to check on the baby, according to a court complaint.
Stanley allegedly lunged at the officer, then fought with the officer as he tried to place her in handcuffs. A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy then arrived and helped detain her. Stanley then allegedly spit on the officer and tried to spit on the deputy.
The baby was unharmed.
Stanley was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on an officer and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
