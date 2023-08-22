MANKATO — An 80-year-old Eagle Lake woman was hospitalized following a collision between her Honda CRV and a Peterbilt semi just southeast of Mankato.
Louise Ann Hodapp was driving east on Highway 83 when her 2011 Honda and an eastbound 2006 Peterbilt collided at 2:44 p.m. about three miles east of Highway 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Hodapp, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi — Thomas Everett Walters, 64, of Mapletion — was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.