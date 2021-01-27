MANKATO — A 61-year-old Eagle Lake woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at an intersection on the east edge of Mankato.
Janet Ann Zuehlke was driving a westbound 2008 Pontiac Vibe and was at the intersection of Highway 22 and Madison Avenue at 1:21 p.m. when the car and a westbound Jeep crashed in the intersection's roundabout lanes, the State Patrol said.
Zuehlke was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nicholas James Hansen, 21 of Madison Lake, was not injured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.