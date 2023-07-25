EAGLE LAKE — Applications are starting to roll in for openings in Eagle Lake’s police department, after the recent resignation of two officers left it shorthanded.
The department’s full-time staff included Police Chief John Kopp and the two officers before resignations in June and July. Eagle Lake budgeted to add a fourth full-timer this year, but the position has remained unfilled.
Although the resignations have the department in a “strained position,” said City Administration Jennifer Bromeland, the city is working to schedule interviews with applicants soon.
“The city remains committed to providing public safety to all residents and businesses,” she said. “Recruitment and retention will remain a priority and our goal is to fully staff the department.”
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies are stepping in to help Eagle Lake while the city searches for officer candidates. Sheriff Jeff Wersal confirmed the contract between the county and city for patrol hours began Saturday.
Sheriff’s deputies will provide up to 20 hours per week on patrol in the city as part of the agreement, Bromeland said. The rate is $75 per hour.
“The county has been a good partner,” she said. “We appreciate that.”
In addition to contracted patrols, the city and county already had an agreement for emergency on-call services since July 2022.
Eagle Lake is using a statewide online job posting board to advertise police department openings. There were 184 openings for police positions in Minnesota as of Friday, Bromeland said.
“There just aren’t enough people going into the field to be able to fill these positions,” she said. “I think it’s even more challenging for small communities.”
The number of openings across the state makes it a particularly competitive hiring environment. St. Peter city officials talked about encountering a similar situation when they had officer and police chief openings in recent years.
Even amid a tough hiring landscape, Bromeland said Eagle Lake has its advantages in the search. It could appeal to candidates who want to work in a small town while still being close to a regional center in Mankato-North Mankato.
The job is one in which you can do community police work and get to know residents on a first-name basis, Bromeland said.
Close proximity to Mankato also means Eagle Lake has ties to Minnesota State University’s law enforcement program. The city has stayed in contact with program leadership so recent graduates are aware of openings.
In 2019, Eagle Lake considered restructuring its police department, moving the chief into an officer position and contracting the sheriff’s office to handle administrative duties. The Eagle Lake City Council didn’t move forward with the idea after citizens voiced opposition.
