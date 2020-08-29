MONTGOMERY — Scott Wardell is treated to sounds of nature each time he walks the grounds of his orchard southeast of Montgomery. His favorite is the guttural call of the sandhill cranes.
Wardell became aware of the bird on his property eight years ago.
"I remember thinking, 'What is that crazy call?' Then, we saw them in flight."
Wardell said he and his wife, Barb, enjoy telling visitors about the birds nesting in tall grass on the property.
“You can just imagine the sound is coming from something prehistoric out there when the male and female sandhills do their duets," he said.
He's not, however, fond of the plop, plop sound of fruit falling to the ground before reaching its prime flavor.
That happens sometimes when novice customers at the you-pick orchard reach for the best in a trio of apples and all three detach from a shared branch. The Wardells keep an eye out for overenthusiastic pickers, especially those visiting the Honeycrisp trees near the orchard store's side door.
Their customers pay in advance for their harvest; they are given paper bags to hold apples they choose and instructions on how to carefully cradle fruit as it's handled.
Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Highway 99, opens for the season this morning. With the exception of one variety, all of the Wardell's apples were developed by the University of Minnesota.
Recent pickings from some of their trees have yielded three bushels of fruit in various shades of red, green and gold.
"This has been a good year for Honeycrisp and Zestar — the trees are just loaded," Wardell said.
Three rainfalls, each dumping more than 5¼ inches, helped water the orchards. Because of their hillside location, the trees didn't suffer flooding.
"We are very lucky this year. We have avoided the storms, the big winds. It looks like we are headed for an above-average season," he said.
Along with their retail profits, the Wardells' income comes from sales of apples to some area schools and food stores.
Road construction in the immediate area, as it was last season, has been a challenge. Some phone apps have directed potential customers to a point south of the orchard on a closed road. Wardell suggested apple pickers from the Twin Cities drive to Montgomery before they head to the orchard.
Customers need to wear face masks while inside the store and are to keep them handy to put on during chance meetings with other customers in the orchards or along the paths.
Another Le Sueur County apple grower, Irish Mountain Orchard, near Elysian, will not open its grounds to the public this season. Its website said the decision was so that fragile family members did not have to risk exposure to the coronavirus.
Welsh Heritage Farms, 20758 528th Ave., Lake Crystal, now open for the season, has been taking extra steps to keep its staff and customers safe.
“With this COVID pandemic, we need time to keep all our ducks in a row. “We need to close on Mondays and Tuesdays so we can do cleaning and production work,” said co-owner Libby Warren.
This week Zestar and Paula Red apples are being harvested from Welsh Heritage's orchards. “In about a week to 10 days, it will be SweeTangos — that's the ones people wait for."
This year's apple crop is very nice looking and several varieties are ripening beautifully, Warren said.
“We took a little bit of hail this spring and summer, but nothing that was real devastating.”
Welsh Heritage Farms is open 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Hours will be extended after Labor Day.
Besides offering tasty Minnesota grown apples to their customers, Wardell said one of his goals is to provide great outdoor experiences for families. Those nature experiences are near the orchard — hiking trails and a corn maze.
For the past eight seasons, the Wardells' maze has featured designs of creatures indigenous to the area. Recent aerial views of the corn field reveal the 2020 design, a sandhill crane.
This is the 11th season for the Be-A-Mazed walk-through puzzle. Participants navigating this year's paths are surrounded by 7-foot or taller stalks. Inside the maze are location markers that include trivia questions about the cranes.
A company specializing in crop maze construction was enlisted earlier this summer to cut through six acres of field corn. Paths were made much wider this year, to allow for better social distancing, Scott said.
When their apple picking and corn maze adventures are completed, orchard visitors may drop by the cider house for a sip of wine, hard or sweet cider.
A raised wooden platform on the grounds near the store is dedicated for live music performances and nature presentations.
"We invite guests to just come and sit and relax," Scott said.
A representative of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Birds office will be on hand today to discuss sandhill crane characteristics and their preferred habitat. Tom Cooper's presentations are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. He said his information will include the birds' migratory and eating habits.
This weekend's orchard visitors probably will come up empty-handed if they expect to see sandhills. The nesting pair and their one or two colts (babies) would be the only birds within a wide territory of low meadows, Cooper said.
He's not suggesting they are an endangered species. "The cranes at the Wardells' are part of what we call the Eastern population. That population is growing rapidly."
