MANKATO — Heavy wet snow fell at up to an inch per hour in the Mankato area and through the Twin Cities Tuesday, sending snowplows out to do some early season work and resulting in numerous spinouts and crashes.
The Mankato area was in a winter weather advisory Tuesday, but the National Weather Service upgraded to a winter weather warning for Redwood Falls, Hutchinson and through the Twin Cities.
The morning started with gray skies and freezing temperatures with sleet and then snow coming through by mid morning. From then on, there was steady snow all day, expected to continue into the early evening.
Mark Tarello, chief meteorologist at KEYC TV said the Mankato region received 2-4 inches with isolated areas of 5 inches. North of Mankato 4-6 inches fell.
The earlier-than-normal snow accumulation was likely to set records in the Twin Cities region, which had previous record snowfalls by this time of year that measured 2½ to 3 inches. Mankato does not have solid historical weather records to compare to.
Tarello said that while this snow was early, it's not unprecedented. "Two years ago, in 2018, we had snow with accumulation the week before this. But this is still considered early for us."
The early hit of wet snow came as North Mankato and Mankato were in the midst of or preparing to vacuum up leaves from boulevards.
"Mother Nature dictates what we do," said Nate Host, North Mankato public works director.
In many cases Mother Nature hadn't even completely turned and dropped leaves from many of the trees in the city.
Host's crews were running the leaf-loading machines later than normal on Monday night and began earlier Tuesday morning to try to cover more ground before the snow hit. "We stay out as long as we can until the leaves become too wet and heavy."
The crews already had sucked up leaves across the city once and are about half way through their second round. They will continue making rounds until all leaves are picked up or the weather forces them to stop.
Host said that residents can always bring leaves, as well as brush, to the city's compost site on Webster Avenue.
Crews had been calibrating salt and brine machines on city trucks as the snow was being predicted. "We usually kind of set Oct. 15 as a possible start date (for snowplowing)," Host said.
Last year the two cities first plowed snow on Nov. 5.
In Mankato, nine snowplows were out by late morning.
Mankato Streets Supt. Joe Grabianowski said crews laid down chemicals early in the morning and then the plows went to work as wet, slushy snow built up on streets.
Mankato will start sucking up leaves on Monday. "We'll do it once a week (on each street) for four weeks," Grabianowski said.
Mankato collects leaves on the day after residents put out their garbage. "We'll get it done," he said of the leaf collection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.