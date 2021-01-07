OWATONNA — Three recipients of special grants to helps fund early care and education services are from the area.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, recently approved 18 grants through its Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant program totaling $180,000.
Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant $10,000 award recipients include:
• Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center. Grant funds will be used to support the Fit Kids After School Program. The program promotes individual growth, grows social skills and teaches underserved children to make healthy lifestyle choices.
• Little Kids Connection, New Ulm. Grant funds will be used to purchase technology that provides children with educational activities and play opportunities while developing social-emotional skills.
• St. Peter Public Library. Grant funds will be used to purchase STEM kits and books for programming and distribution to families, with a focus on undeserved populations and families that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The library also will be working with Saints Overtime to provide care for children ages 6-8 on distance-learning days.
