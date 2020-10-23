MANKATO — Beginning Tuesday, Blue Earth County residents will have an additional early voting option for the Nov. 3 general election. A second early voting location will open at 15 Map Drive, the former MRCI building in Mankato.
A previously available early voting location will remain open at the Historic Courthouse, 204 S. 5th St.
Hours for the locations are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The offices will be open extended hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters entering voting locations are required to follow the state guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.
If voters have received a ballot in the mail, ballots and the provided envelopes can be returned through the mail as all postage is pre-paid (postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10). If voters have received a ballot but wish to vote in person, they should bring those materials with them.
Voting options include:
• The county’s Drop & Go Quick Service booth in the parking lot at the county Elections Office at 204 S. 5th St. The booth is a drop-off opportunity for any county voters returning ballots and also provides curbside voting and other voter assistance. It will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The 15 Map Drive location also will have a service booth.
• The Mapleton and Lake Crystal City Hall offices are able to collect ballots for Blue Earth County voters 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays through Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters can register, check the status of their ballot and handle many other elections-related tasks by visiting www.mnvotes.org.
For additional questions or information, Blue Earth County residents may contact the Elections Office at (507) 304-4341 or visit www.becvotes.org.
