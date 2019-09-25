MANKATO — East and West high schools will both honor a new class of hall of fame members during upcoming homecoming celebrations.
Both schools annually accept nominations and a committee selects graduates and staff to recognize.
The East High School Hall of Fame honors outstanding former athletes, coaches and team boosters.
The West High School Hall of Fame honors a broader mix of alumni and staff for their contributions to the school, to the community and beyond.
East’s induction ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium. There is no cost for the public to attend.
West High School is holding an induction dinner Oct. 10 at the Kato Ballroom. Tickets are $30 and available in the school office through Friday.
A husband and wife are being inducted together into the East High School hall of fame.
Mark Seiler has taught and coached at East High School and Prairie Winds Middle School for over 30 years.
He has taught welding, drafting and yearbook and currently sixth-grade technology. He has coached football, girls basketball and track and field high jump.
Seiler is lauded as a mentor to new coaches and someone who volunteers behind the scenes using his MacGyver-like skills to build needed equipment.
Kellie Seiler has been providing volunteer support to athletic teams and other extra-curricular activities for over 30 years.
She has recorded basketball games and tracked stats. At football games she runs the end-zone camera.
For the last 15 years she has been in charge of the East concession stand, which has allowed the booster club to give over $300,000 to school activities.
The other four East inductees were outstanding student athletes:
Tim Knowles, class of 1983, was team captain in football, basketball and baseball.
He excelled the most on the baseball diamond, where he twice made-all conference and was invited to play in the Lion’s All-Star Baseball Series. As a senior he set the single-season batting average record of .430.
Knowles turned down opportunities to play college ball and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served two tours in Iraq and retired as a lieutenant colonel after 23 years of service.
Sarah Robbins DeKramer, class of 1996, was a member of the East tennis, softball, basketball and swimming teams while also playing in the school band and serving as vice president of her class as a sophomore and president as a senior.
She earned all-conference honors in both basketball and softball and helped her softball team to back-to-back conference championships.
She received a full scholarship to South Dakota State University and became a nurse.
Mitch Gosson, class of 2005, holds the school record for most career basketball rebounds (772). He was twice selected all-conference player and was all-state as a senior.
Along with helping the Cougars win two basketball section titles, he also helped the football team win a section championship.
He helped the Mavericks basketball team to four conference titles and led the team in rebounding as a senior.
Jessica Smith, class of 2006, was a three-sport athlete. She broke five school records in track and field, including four as a member of relay teams. She was a 12-time state participant and her 4x400 team won state in 2005.
Smith also competed in dance and swimming, winning an overall concept award in dance and being named swimmer of the meet in a section finals meet.
She earned scholarships to run at North Dakota State University and later Minnesota State University.
The West 2019 class of inductees include a current teacher and coach, a retired educator and union president, two former athletes, two business executives and a teacher turned governor of Minnesota.
The honorees are:
Peter Gronvall is a lawyer and entrepreneur in Washington, D.C.
The Yale Law School graduate started his career as a corporate attorney. He later co-founded a legal consulting firm and then was an executive in legal consulting firms.
He currently is a director at a technology consulting firm. He also is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center.
Lynn Nordgren is a retired Minneapolis teacher and teachers union leader.
In over 30 years with Minneapolis Public Schools, she was an elementary teacher and in teacher professional development and other support roles. She was president of the district’s teacher union for eight years.
She currently serves on the board of Minnesota Guild — an authorizer of charter schools.
Hans Storvick was a standout high school and college athlete. He helped West High School win state championships in basketball and in track and field in 2004.
At the University of Minnesota he won a Big Ten championship in the 800-meter run and was captain when his team won a Big Ten track championship in 2009.
Storvick now works as a corporate tax analyst.
Seijen Takamura also was a member of the championship track and field team at West in 2004 and went on to run for the University of Minnesota.
In high school he was an all-state runner in both track and cross-country and was on the state champion 4x800-meter relay in 2003. He captained the University of Minnesota cross country team in 2007.
Takumura works in business product design and research, currently with the Strava fitness tracking app.
Gov. Tim Walz was a teacher at West High School before he was became a U.S. congressmen and now governor.
Walz was a social studies teacher and football coach from 1996 until he was elected to represent the 1st Congressional District in 2006. He was the district’s teacher of the year in 2003. He became the 41st governor of Minnesota in January.
Cami Zimmer is a marketing and business executive. She currently is a vice president at Glympse, a location tracking and sharing mile app for used by businesses and individuals.
She previously was CEO of a consulting firm helping businesses increase sales and return on investment, a vice present of an automotive technology firm, a director of customer relations for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and a legislative assistant at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
