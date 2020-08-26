MANKATO — East High School graduate Aliya Mukamuri received a Triple Threat Award from the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program.
Six high school students and new grads from across Minnesota were recognized for excellence in singing, acting and dancing, as well as demonstrating community leadership, teamwork and artistry.
The annual contest went virtual this year with more than 100 students submitting essays and videos of themselves performing.
The honorees get an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City (date to be determined) to meet with industry professionals, participate in workshops and attend Broadway shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.