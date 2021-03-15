MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is moving ahead with summer building projects while preparing to cut operating expenses.
Bids totaling over $1.4 million to repair the roof at East High School were approved by the School Board Monday night. The bids were $75,000 lower than projected.
The district will use state and local Long Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue to fund the roof work and other projects this summer.
Supt. Paul Peterson explained the district is allowed only to use the dollars for building maintenance projects. The district cannot use the funds to help fill an anticipated $7.5 million operating budget shortfall next school year.
