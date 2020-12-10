MANKATO — Both the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County support a large truck stop and a truck service center to be constructed on Mankato's east side — developments that will add about 150 new jobs and pay an estimated $172,000 in city and county property taxes annually.
But county leaders Thursday said it will be up to the city, at least initially, to cover the entire $1 million local share of improving the intersection of County Road 12 and Adams Street to provide adequate access to the new businesses.
"We just don't have it," County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said of available road funding in 2021, when the roundabout needs to be built. "Nor do I believe we really have it for 2022."
Representatives of the City Council and the Blue Earth County Board heard about the benefits of the new development while once again failing to hammer out a specific funding arrangement for an Adams/County Road 12 roundabout — the final step in moving the trucking projects forward.
"Both businesses envision a high proportion of their traffic coming from that intersection," Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel told the members of the Intergovernmental Committee.
The Trifecta truck stop, which will be the largest in the Mankato area and employ the full-time equivalent of 20-30 workers, is set for construction in the northeast quadrant of the Adams/County Road 12 intersection in the spring. The Harrison Truck service center, with an expected workforce of 124, will be on the north side of Adams Street about 2,000 feet west of the intersection and is also tentatively scheduled for 2021 construction.
"There is a need for both of these truck projects and the roundabout," County Commissioner Kip Bruender said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with the state's economic development agency, reached the same conclusion about the truck stop, awarding a $1.1 million grant to help fund the eastward extension of Adams Street to the parcel where Trifecta is being constructed. The region has a demonstrated shortage of rest areas and truck stops for semi drivers to rest, according to MnDOT. The initial plans at the new truck stop are for 55 stalls for overnight parking with room on the 10-acre parcel to nearly double that number in the future.
"MnDOT really advocated for this project ... because there's a really an absence of truck parking in the area," Vogel said.
In July, the Intergovernmental Committee agreed a roundabout was the best choice for a new intersection, but the county representatives on the committee — Bruender and Colleen Landkamer — made no commitment to paying a share of the cost. Then-City Manager Pat Hentges said the truck stop development would only happen if the roundabout was constructed and indicated the city would find a way to finance the project while continuing discussions with County Administrator Bob Meyer.
With construction of the Adams Street extension coming in under estimates, more than $400,000 of the state grant is still available and state officials have approved using the excess funds to replace the current T-intersection with a roundabout.
That leaves about $1 million in remaining costs and, even after Thursday's meeting, there was no commitment from the county to cover a specific percentage of those costs.
Traditionally, the county and city have split the local costs of improving intersections with each side paying between 40% and 60% based on the number of lanes of roadway each jurisdiction contributes to the roadway.
Vogel, who is hopeful that the estimated $1.4 million price tag of the roundabout might drop when contractors actually bid on the work early next year, noted that an existing tax-abatement district could be used to generate $600,000 of the remaining cost of the roundabout. The district — created in 2006 to finance new roads and utilities serving the northeast side of Mankato — would be amended to set aside a portion of the property taxes paid to the city by the new development projects.
But county officials said their transportation dollars are already committed to other road projects in the next two years. They didn't rule out making a contribution in the future if the city covered all of the costs initially.
Bruender repeatedly asked if the city was looking to split the $1 million in remaining local costs or if the county was being asked to pay a portion of the $400,000 after the abatement-district funds are included.
"We would love you to pay all of it," City Manager Susan Arntz said of the $400,000.
But Landkamer said Arntz's predecessor had a different message: "The challenge is Pat said the city would pay for it."
Vogel said the city's primary request was that the county offer a commitment to "examine the options." Bruender said he was willing to do that, with the understanding the city would not expect any county money until after the roundabout is completed in 2021.
"(Otherwise) you're going to get pushback from others and from me," he said.
Arntz said she and Meyer would continue to discuss a possible agreement.
