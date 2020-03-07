OWATONNA — The Mankato East Speech Team competed at the Owatonna Huskies Speech Invitational on Saturday, placing second as a team. The following speakers earned honors in their individual events.
First: Claire Burma extemporaneous reading; Gavin Davis, extemporaneous speaking; Olivia Moeller, storytelling.
Grace Guetschow took second in drama and Tufah Dahir took third in prose.
Seth Stevens, discussion, and Seth Possin, storytelling, both took fifth.
Alanna Slocum, creative expression, and Kate Laven, storytelling, both took sixth.
